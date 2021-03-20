KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy with an overnight low of 44°. South wind, 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy with south winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Afternoon high of 80°.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and mild with an overnight low of 54°. Southeast wind, 10-20 mph.

Today is the official start of Spring for the northern hemisphere, and it has felt like it. We reached a daytime high temperature of 71° for the Hub City, which is 9° above Friday’s high temperature.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region, and afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s Sunday. Our official forecast calls for a high of 80° for the Hub City. That will begin to change as we start the week, however, with clouds to start the day Monday and a chance of rain through the afternoon. For now, we expect most of the region will remain dry as we are only going with about a 10% chance of rain. There are some signs which may allow us to increase the rain chance, but I will hold off on that until our next update.







Our second chance of rain arrives Wednesday. This will undoubtedly be the better chance of the two systems for widespread rain. It may also result in a period of mixed precipitation for some across the South Plains, but it will mostly be an all-rain event in Lubbock. We do not expect any significant impacts from any frozen precipitation we do receive, but it is something to be aware of.

Wednesday’s cool down will be brief, as another ridge quickly sets in for the western third of the country. That will allow our region to warm back into the 70s Friday and Saturday under a sunny sky.

Have a great evening! Go Red Raiders!

-Lance Blocker

