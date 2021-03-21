KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast and windy with an overnight low of 55°. South wind, 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and windy with south winds 15-25 mph, gusting over 40 mph. A couple showers or thunderstorms possible across the region. Afternoon high of 68°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cooler with an overnight low of 36°. Northwest winds, 10-25 mph.

It is day 2 of Spring and it felt like it across the region. Most areas were in the upper-70s and low-80s. That is thanks to a ridge of high pressure pushing to our east. With that, a trough is beginning to dig into the desert southwest.

You’ll note the warmer weather for much of the South Plains, with cooler weather to our west in New Mexico. That is a sign of that trough moving toward our region this evening.

We have a slight chance (10%) of rain tomorrow for the Hub City. By tomorrow afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible in the Rolling Plains, but we expect those to remain below severe limits. In addition to the spotty showers, the entire South Plains will endure very windy conditions. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph at times!

Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday with a brief cool down expected. Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s across the region under a mostly cloudy sky. This weekend is looking better and better though with temperatures climbing back into the 70s under a sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening! Go Red Raiders!

-Lance Blocker

