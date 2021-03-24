KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 32°. Northwest wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and breezy with west winds 10-25 mph. Afternoon high of 66°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 45°.

After a few days with highs in the upper-70s, winter temperatures have made a brief return around the region. This afternoon is about 15-25 degrees cooler than the same time yesterday.





The good news is we are headed for a quick rebound into the 60s Thursday and 70s Friday. A few more clouds return to the region late in the day Saturday, followed by a chance of rain Sunday afternoon. Several inconsistencies remain in the models so we will leave our rain chances on the lower end of the spectrum. We will continue to monitor for additional updates.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

