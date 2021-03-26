KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 40°. Southwest wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning sun will give way to evening clouds and a few isolated showers. Breezy south winds 10-25 mph. Afternoon high of 74°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with an overnight low of 41°. A few showers will be possible early. Variable winds, 10-20 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

It was another beautiful day across the South Plains. For the third day straight, we enjoyed a warmer day than the previous with highs in the mid-70s today. Unfortunately, this trend is coming to an end tomorrow. An upper level trough will push through the region, bringing a chance of rain and cooler air to the region along with it.





The HRRR forecast model above is the least aggressive for rainfall chances across the South Plains tomorrow. It shows a few light to moderate showers moving through after 7:30pm. We will be monitoring surface moisture through the day, however, because a case can be made for greater rain chances if we have more efficient moisture return. For now, we will stick with a 10% chance of rain through the afternoon and 20% tomorrow night.

As we move through the weekend, Sunday will bring in copious sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. Monday will welcome a quick return to warmer weather with highs closing in on 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Another front moves through Tuesday afternoon with cooler weather Wednesday. The main energy with this system will be too far to our north, so we are not forecasting any rainfall with that frontal passage.

Want something to do this weekend? Texas Tech baseball plays Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. The weather should be great for both games!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

