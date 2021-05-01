KAMC PM Weather Webcast May 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with a low of 55°. Southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon high of 94°. West winds, 10-30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 57°. West winds, 10-25 mph.

The rain has moved out of the region, but we still have another chance of precipitation Monday evening. Over the last few days, portions of the South Plains have received very beneficial rain. Places like Denver City and Lake Alen Henry were the big winners with approximately 2″ of rain in both locations. However, if you live in Lubbock or especially Plainview, you missed out on the heavier precipitation. Enter Monday’s system!

A few late showers or thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. This is not a severe weather setup, but we could have some occasional lightning. The best chance of rain will be closer to the panhandle, but a few showers could make it as far south as Lubbock or Crosbyton. This is a close call for our region for rain, but the trends are in our favor and we will keep you updated.

Tuesday through Thursday will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s or low 80s. As we head into the weekend, we can expect a warming trend to take effect and temps will reach the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

