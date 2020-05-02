KAMC PM Weather Webcast: May 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 60°. Winds from the SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 91°. Winds out of the E, 10-20 MPH.

Overnight tonight, low temperatures will be slightly on the mild side. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday will be warm, but not as warm as what we saw on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the northeast earlier in the day, thanks to a weak cold front, around 10-15 MPH. During the evening hours, winds will shift to the southeast. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 60s and upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday will be another hot day! High temperatures will top out well above average! We are expected to warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s once again. It looks like we will remain below the record high of 104° that was set back in 1947. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area late, increasing our cloud coverage as we head into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will begin to fall on Tuesday behind a stronger cold front. By Tuesday afternoon, we will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be strong at times out of the northeast, gusting close to 30 MPH. Overnight lows will be cooler Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will slowly warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, highs will return to the 90s with the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Models have backed off of the widespread chance of rain, and now show shower activity being much more limited. This is not the news we need to hear, especially for our ag-producers. For the entire month of April, we only picked up 0.02″ of rain in Lubbock. Overnight lows will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday, resulting in below average temperatures once again. Highs will top out in the middle 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east around 10-20 MPH. An isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out, but no significant rain chances are currently in the forecast.

Have a great Sunday! Stay healthy, friends.

-Jacob.

