KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Clear sky with an overnight low of 37°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few afternoon clouds and warm, with an afternoon high of 73°. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 37°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Well, we have a chance of rain in the forecast tomorrow. A cold front will move through early in the day, with cloudy skies during the afternoon. This will also allow for a few showers in the area, but any rain we receive will be light at best, and most locations will stay dry.

Another cold front move through Saturday, with pleasant weather expected Sunday afternoon and temperatures in the low-60s. We’ll begin a warmup heading into next week, with ridging expected across the western two-thirds of the country. That ridge will also keep us dry through the extended period with no rain in sight.

