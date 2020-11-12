KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy sky with an overnight low of 39°. Northeast wind 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers throughout the day. Afternoon high of 50°. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 37°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

A few isolated showers are in the forecast tomorrow, otherwise we’ll see a cold and cloudy day across the South Plains. If you are headed out tomorrow night for some Friday night football, expect pretty cool and damp conditions.

We’ll dry out quickly Saturday, with only a few morning clouds to start the day. Saturday’s afternoon high temperature will reach the upper seventies, before another cold front arrives for Sunday. The rest of the forecast period remains dry, but with pleasant temperatures.

I hope you have a great Thursday evening!

-Lance Blocker

