KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast.

Tonight: Overcast with an overnight low of 45°. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, and warmer with a high of 77°. South wind 15-25 mph with gusts over 35 mph..

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 35°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

A couple of showers southwest of town will dissipate as the evening progresses; otherwise, we can expect a pleasant night. Saturday will be warmer with windy conditions, gusting over 35 mph.

The remainder of the forecast period is pretty basic, with pleasant temperatures as we roll through the week. A front is expected to arrive next Saturday or Sunday, with the possibility of much needed rainfall for the area.

I hope you have a great Friday evening!

-Lance Blocker

