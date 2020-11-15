KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 34°. West winds decreasing to 5-15 mph late.

Tomorrow: Sunny, and cooler with a high of 63°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 39°. .

It will be a very pleasant week across the South Plains. Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures topping out in the low sixties, but Monday bringings a return of natural air conditioning to the region.

High pressure will lock in place across the western half of the country, keeping us 10-15 degrees above average, but that will provide excellent weather for the Hub City.

Our next chance of rain is possible next weekend, as a split flow in the jet stream could produce a couple disturbances to impact the region. Models are inconsistent, so we will continue to monitor for additional updates.

I hope you have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

