KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 14th, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 34°. West winds decreasing to 5-15 mph late.

Tomorrow: Sunny, and cooler with a high of 63°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 39°. .  

It will be a very pleasant week across the South Plains. Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures topping out in the low sixties, but Monday bringings a return of natural air conditioning to the region.

High pressure will lock in place across the western half of the country, keeping us 10-15 degrees above average, but that will provide excellent weather for the Hub City.

Our next chance of rain is possible next weekend, as a split flow in the jet stream could produce a couple disturbances to impact the region. Models are inconsistent, so we will continue to monitor for additional updates.

I hope you have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar