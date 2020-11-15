KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear with an overnight low of 38°. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, and warmer with a high of 74°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 41°.

We are in for a great week of weather across the South Plains. Temperatures will fluctuate through the low-to-mid seventies through the first half of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise into the low-eighties under continued sunny skies.

It will be a great week for sure for the region. By Friday, a trough of low pressure will be digging into the southwestern U.S. and may begin to impact our region Saturday. Model differences remain heading into the weekend, but as of now, it looks likely that we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday with a chance of rain Saturday night and / or Sunday.

Some models have the region getting in on 0.10″ of rain, with isolated areas near 0.20″. Since we are still a good 5-7 days out before this verifies, confidence remains low, but we are excited about what we are seeing in the model trends.

For now, we will continue to keep a “watch” in place as we monitor the global forecast models. We’ll keep you updated!

I hope you have a great start to the week tomorrow!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX