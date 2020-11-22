KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming possible after midnight. Overnight low of 46°. Variable winds 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Overcast with occasional light showers, especially early in the day. Afternoon high of 54°.

It was a beautiful Fall day across the South Plains with temperatures in the sixties. That changes tonight. A front is set to move through the region late tonight, which will bring cooler air along with a few showers tomorrow afternoon.

Monday will still be overcast with a few isolated showers possible, and an afternoon high in the upper fifties. As we push into the week, it’ll remain pleasant through Friday. Thanksgiving looks great with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the low seventies.

Another cold front moves through Friday morning, with afternoon highs in the mid-fifties. For now, we expect this to be a dry front.

Thanks for checking in with us, and I hope you have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

