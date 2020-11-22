KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast with showers possible. Overnight low of 43°. Chance of rain: 20%. East winds 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast with a few light showers, especially early in the day. Afternoon high of 59°. Chance of rain: 10%.

It was a cool and wet day for many across the South Plains. Unfortunately, the rain was as light as expected, and rainfall totals have been less than 0.05″. More light rain is possible through tomorrow afternoon and the cooler air will stay in place until Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks like the best weather for the week, with highs in the mid-70s and a few afternoon clouds. A cold front moves through late Thursday night, ushering in colder air once again for next weekend.

Long-term models favor that cooler air sticking around next week, with highs averaging around fifty degrees most days.

Thanks for checking in with us, and I hope you have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

