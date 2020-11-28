KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 30°. Variable light winds.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, but becoming sunny during the afternoon. High temperature of 53°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with the coldest air of the season so far. Overnight low of 23°.

Many received some much needed rain from the upper level low which moved across the South Plains early this morning. The Rolling Plains was the big winner, with many locations receiving over half an inch of rain. The mesonet site at Texas Tech only recorded 0.05″ of rain, but we will take what we can get at this point!

Colder air will continue to filter into the region, and tomorrow will struggle to see temperatures rise above fifty degrees. Tomorrow night will have the coldest air so far of the season. Many locations will see overnight lows in the teens. Be sure to take the proper steps to protect your home from the extreme cold! Also, it’ll be a very cold start to the day Monday so it may be a good idea to drop the kids off at school instead of let them stand outside in the cold.

The rest of the week will remain dry, without any significant systems to impact the region. The extended outlook is expected to remain calm as well, and there are no signs of rain over the next two weeks. Hopefully that changes!

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

