KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 22°. North wind, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high temperature of 51°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 30°.

The coldest air of the season is set to arrive overnight tonight. Many locations will see overnight temperatures in the teens or low-twenties. Take the proper precautions for your pets, water pipes, and family members! If you have an elderly neighbor, it may be a good idea just to check in with them to be sure everything is ready to go for the cold air tonight. You don’t want to find out the heater has given out at 2am in the morning!

The cold air will remain in place for most of the week. The only day we’ll see temperatures above sixty degrees is Tuesday, but that will be short lived as another cold front moves through late in the day, plunging Wednesday’s highs back into the 40s.

Unfortunately, we do not see a single chance of precipitation over the next seven days, and the long-term models hint at continued dry weather through the middle of December too. This correlates with a typical La Nina pattern that we find ourselves in. If anything changes, you can be sure we will keep you updated!

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

