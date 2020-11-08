KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and becoming windy, with an overnight low of 52°. South wind 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy with an afternoon high of 78°. South wind 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and warmer with an afternoon high of 83°. South wind 15-20 mph.

We’ll have a couple of systems impacting our region over the next seven days, but none look very impressive in terms of rain chances. For tonight, expect winds to pick up late, with gusts over 20 mph. More clouds will also move into the region, but no rain is expected.

We’ll continue our warming trend Sunday into Monday, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s across the South Plains. Variable clouds at times, but rain chances continue to avoid our region with the passage of this front.

Cooler air arrives Tuesday, with highs in the low-60s, but clouds will clear out and winds will begin to return to calm levels. Our next weather maker arrives towards the end of the week, with isolated showers becoming possible Friday and Saturday. Models are still very inconsistent about this system, so we will continue to monitor for more updates.

Besides the wind, the forecast looks great the next few days.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

-Lance Blocker

