KAMC PM Weather Webcast November 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Variable clouds and windy, with an overnight low of 57°. South wind 20-35 mph, with gusts over 40 mph..

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy with an afternoon high of 80°. South wind 20-35 mph, with gusts over 40 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 40°. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph..

The big weather story will be the winds tonight through Tuesday morning. A cold front is finally set to move through Monday late afternoon, bringing in gusty winds and cooler temperatures. This will be a dry cold front, and we will miss out on any significant chance for rain.

After the front moves through, cooler temperatures will prevail Tuesday with highs in the low-60s. As we move through the week, temperatures will be very pleasant daily with highs in the 60s across the South Plains.

Out next system begins to impact the region Friday afternoon with increasing clouds. Rain chances, at this time, appear to be greatest Friday night into Saturday morning, but a lot will change over the coming days. We will continue to monitor the latest forecast trends and provide updates as we get closer to next weekend.

Otherwise, I hope you have a great Sunday evening and start to your work week!

-Lance Blocker

