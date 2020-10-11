KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.
Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 53°. Winds gusting to 25-30 MPH.
Monday: Sunny and cooler with an afternoon high of 76°.
Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 47°.
We set another record high today of 96 degrees at Preston Smith International, but thankfully a cold front is sweeping through which will cool us off to start the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s Monday, but we quickly warm into the mid-80s Tuesday. Wednesday will be another record-breaking heat day with temperatures in the upper-90s. We are excited about a potential pattern shift that will bring near-average temperatures into the region for the extended period beyond this forecast. We are not excited that we still do not see any significant chance for rain within the next 14 days.
Have a great evening!
-Lance Blocker
Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker
Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX