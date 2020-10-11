KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Lubbock set a new record high on this Saturday of 98° at the airport. The old record high was 93° from 1965. We'll be flirting with or possibly setting another record high on Sunday as well. The record high for Sunday is 93° from 1979. I'm forecasting a high of 94° for the Hub City.

The weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will remain quiet this evening and overnight with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 50s across the region. The wind will stay southerly this evening but will shift westerly overnight.