KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 47°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 90°.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 52°.

The cold front moved through as expected, delivering a much cooler air mass to the region. However, the seasonal temperatures will be short lived. We’ll warm into the low-90s Tuesday, then near 98 degrees Wednesday.

Another sharp cold front arrives Wednesday night, so we’ll top out in the upper-60s Thursday afternoon. The longterm models expect the South Plains to remain a few degrees below average, so we are gaining in confidence that the extreme temperatures we’ve seen recently will finally come o an end.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

