KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Tuesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 54°. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 97°.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 56°.

If you are a fan of hot weather, tomorrow will be your day! Prefrontal warming will push temperatures into the upper-90s across the South Plains to near 100 degrees in some areas. This will smash the old record of 93 degrees for Lubbock, making the 12th record high we have set so far this year.

The good news is the strong cold front will drop our forecast highs to below average temperatures beginning Thursday, but it will also bring very windy conditions during the morning hours. We expect wind gusts up to 40 mph as that front moves through. We’ll remain in the mid-60s Friday, before warming up again as we head into the weekend. A second cold front moves through Sunday, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-70s.

What is missing from this forecast? Any mention of rain chances of course! Unfortunately, we are still too dry to squeeze out any showers with these cold fronts. There are indications, however, in the long-term models that we will see a return of moisture to the region late next week, with at least one or two isolated rain chances. That remains to be seen, because that is simply too far out to have any degree of confidence at this time. Other than that, enjoy the cooler weather ahead as we close out the week!

Remember: at the end of the day, we will be one day closer to a vaccine, one day closer to normal, and one day closer to 2021!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX