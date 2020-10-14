KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 55°. Variable wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler with an afternoon high of 68°.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 37°.

We have many changes in the forecast over the next seven days across the South Plains, but unfortunately none of them are precipitation related… at least for now. Expect strong winds to start the day Thursday, but they’ll calm by the evening. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will top out in the upper-60s, with overnight lows in the upper-30s! Temperatures will warm into the upper-80s Saturday afternoon.

Another cold front Sunday morning will bring another rush of cooler air to the region, with afternoon highs resetting to the mid-70s. The other big change will be returning moisture from the Gulf of Mexico by day eight of the forecast period. This may result in a few isolated rain chances late next week, but of course confidence remains low this far out. At this point, we will take anything we can get! Today marks 32 days since we have seen measurable rainfall for the Hub City.

-Lance Blocker

