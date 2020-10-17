KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. Variable wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and with an afternoon high of 74°.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 37°.

We have another seven day outlook with nothing but dry weather for the Hub City, but there are still signs of relief in the long range forecasts that we could see some rain in the coming weeks. Until then, expect a pleasant end to the weekend with highs only topping out in the mid-70s across the South Plains. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20 mph, but it will be a nice afternoon.

The work week is looking great, especially compared to the above average heat we have experienced the last few weeks. The warmest day of the week is expected Thursday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s, but most of the week will remain in the 70s or below. Another front moves through Friday, brining another round of cooler weather to the region. There is still a lot of uncertainty within the models, but we are sticking with the low-50s for the high Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lance Blocker

