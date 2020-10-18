KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with an overnight low of 41°. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Morning clouds clearing out during the afternoon with a high of 70°.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and colder with an overnight low of 43°.

The cold front has made it’s arrival and we are feeling much better across the South Plains today. I hope you had a chance to enjoy the great weather, but if you did not, Monday will offer another opportunity. We’ll start off the day with some morning clouds, but it’ll turn mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours. Tomorrow’s high will be a very pleasant 70 degrees for the Hub City, so it might be a great day for lunch outside.

We will begin a warming trend Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper-70’s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll top out in the mid-80’s Thursday before a strong cold front sweeps through the region Thursday night or Friday morning. There is still a lot of variability within the timing and strength of the cold front, but we are continuing with a high in the mid-50’s Friday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday and Sunday, and we are watching for the possibility for some precipitation in the area at the start of the following week. We could use it for sure!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lance Blocker

