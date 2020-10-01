KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 47°. Winds E 5-20 MPH.

Friday: Mostly clear with an afternoon high near 80°.

FridayNight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 53°.

We’ll have quite a roller coaster of temperatures this week, but unfortunately, our rain chances will remain steady… and near 0%. Friday will be pleasant with an afternoon high of 80°. We’ll warm to the upper-80s by Saturday, but Sunday is right back down to the upper-70s.

As we head into the work week, temperatures will max out in the upper-80s to low-90s through the week. Unfortunately, temperatures will hover in this range for the foreseeable future. Longterm models have the South Plains locked into this ridge of high pressure, and there are no signs in the models that will change over the next 10-14 days.

Hope you have a great evening, and enjoy the weekend ahead!

