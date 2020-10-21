KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with an overnight low of 59°. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Morning clouds clearing out during the afternoon with a high of 90°. Gusty winds to 40 mph across the region. An isolated afternoon shower is possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and colder with an overnight low of 41°.

The U.S. is currently in a zonal flow, with upper level atmospheric motion moving essentially west to east across the lower 48 states. This means mostly calm weather will remain in place the rest of the day across most of the nation. It is going to change though, as a weak trough develops in the next 48 hours, shooting a nice cold front across the western U.S.. That will bring our temperatures down to the 50’s on Friday, before a warmup Saturday into the low-70s.

The bigger story arrives Sunday night into Monday with a stronger shot of cold air into the South Plains. This will coincide with a cut-off low developing to our west, which may provide an opportunity of rain or snow Monday through Wednesday. Some models develop widespread rain and/or snow across the South Plains at times, . I will hold off on posting totals until the models gain some better agreement, but we are most likely going to see a trace of frozen precip with higher rainfall totals possible.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX