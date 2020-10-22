KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: A few showers east of Lubbock will dissipate by sundown; otherwise, partly cloudy with an overnight low of 41°. Variable winds becoming sustained from the North at 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy start to the day, becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon. Afternoon high of 55°. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph early, calming by the late evening.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 34°.

Yuuuuge changes are on the way for the South Plains this week. Let’s get right to it. A cold front will move through late tonight, bringing much cooler air to the region. It will also increase our winds to over 45 mph at times. These strong winds will continue through the morning, so be sure to bundle up as you head out the door for work tomorrow.

Saturday brings a quick warm-up into the 70’s and we’ll even reach the upper-70’s Sunday afternoon. Here comes the fun stuff: a much colder airmass is set to reach Lubbock Monday. Additionally, moist air out of the Gulf will override the colder air mass. So cold air plus moisture equals WINTERY PRECIPITATION!





The model on the left, known as the “EURO”, has colder air but pockets of air above freezing in the atmosphere. That will produce a mostly rain event, with a chance for freezing rain at the surface. The model to the right has colder air in place, and the GFS delivers a more snowy event.

What do we believe? At this point it is simply too early to be confident. Winter weather precipitation is very sensitive to even minor deviations in temperature and humidity at different levels of the atmosphere. At this time, I would bet on lower snowfall totals, similar to the European output, with a greater chance for freezing rain and sleet.

We will keep you updated!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX