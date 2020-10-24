KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 33°. Northeast winds 5-10mph..

Saturday: A few passing clouds during the afternoon; otherwise, it will be a pleasant day with a high of 71°.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and mild with an overnight low of 51°.

We have a pleasant weekend ahead for the South Plains with temperatures in the low-70s Saturday and low-80s Sunday. That will be the calm before the storm, however, as a very strong cold front makes its way south along with a cutoff area of low pressure. Additionally, moisture is expected to remain in the region. What does all of that sound like to you? Well it sounds like a mess to us at the KAMC Storm Team Weatherlab.

Let’s get right to it… The models are struggling with the eventual placement of the cutoff low pressure system compared to the South Plains, and as a result, the eventual snowfall totals are varying too. A track to our south means we see higher snowfall totals, possibly over 3″ for the Hub City. If the track runs to our north or northwest, we’ll get our share of ice and rain, but minimal snowfall potential. All of this is very usual for a cutoff low like this, so confidence will remain low until we get 12-24 hours out from the system’s arrival.

For now, we tend to agree with the European model output with 0.5-1.5″ snowfall totals across most of the South Plains including Lubbock. The key to that last phrase is “for now”. We are continuing to monitor the latest, and will provide additional updates as the forecast models update along with ongoing weather conditions. Check in with Ron tonight at 10pm for the latest update to your forecast.

We will keep you updated! Go Texas Tech this weekend!

-Lance Blocker

