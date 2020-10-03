KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 49°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.
Sunday: Sunny with an afternoon high near 77°.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 52°.
High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next two weeks, resulting in mostly above average temperatures and continued dry weather. Sunday’s high temperature will be near the seasonal norm at about 77 degrees. We warm up quickly though as we begin the work week with temperatures in the upper-80s this week. That is good for about 10 degrees above average nearly all week.
Hope you have a great evening, and enjoy the weekend ahead!
-Lance Blocker
Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker
Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX