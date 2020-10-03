KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High clouds will continue to drift across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late this afternoon, this evening and overnight keeping us partly cloudy. Otherwise, it'll be a nice evening if you have outdoor plans or plan to head out to a high school football game. We'll drop down into the lower 50s overnight with a south breeze 10-15 mph.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected across the area on Saturday. A frontal boundary will stall across the northern half of the area, which will cause a split in temperatures. Highs will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s across the northern counties, with middle 80s to lower 90s expected across the central and southern counties. We'll have a southwest wind in the morning that will shift to the northeast later in the day. Wind speeds will average between 10-20 mph but a few gusts to 25 mph are possible.