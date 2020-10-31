KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight with a low of 41°. Northeast wind 10-15 mph..

Sunday: A few afternoon clouds and cooler with an afternoon high of 64°. Variable winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 37°. South winds 5-10 mph.

The big weather news is the formation of Tropical Depression number 29 in the Caribbean this evening. That is correct… number 29. If this tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Eta, it will tie the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season as the most active on record.

A little closer to home, a cold front will move through this evening, but will only bring a few passing clouds to the region. That will provide a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures tomorrow. Most of the South Plains will top out in the 60s.

Once we move beyond Sunday, we will see a gradual increase in temperatures as a ridge of high pressure builds in the western third of the country. Unfortunately, the ridge will keep us dry over the next seven days, but that will change in the long-term. A deep trough is expected to form in the jet stream in the Pacific Northwest next weekend, diving into the western half of the country the following week. This should bring cooler temperatures and a rain chance in a couple weeks. Other than that, we expect continued pleasant Fall weather for the South Plains.

Have a happy and safe Sunday!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX