KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 52°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Monday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high near 89°.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 55°.

We are expecting a quick warm up tomorrow, with highs in the upper-80s for most of the South Plains. Monday through Friday are expected to be pretty boring for our weather with highs near 90 degrees each day under sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 50’s throughout the week too. Our warmest day is expected next Saturday with high temperatures approaching the mid-90’s for many in the region.

We are expecting a major pattern shift across the continental United States next week. A deep trough is forecast to move across the western and central U.S., along with colder air behind its associated cold front. That will return temperatures to near-normal or possibly even a few degrees below next week’s seasonal average of 77 degrees. That will be a welcome change for sure! Unfortunately, we do not expect enough moisture in the region to generate any widespread showers or thunderstorms for our region. That could change, however, so stay tuned for future forecast updates.

Hope you have a great evening, and an excellent start to the work week tomorrow!

-Lance Blocker

