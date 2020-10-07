KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 54°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 88°.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 54°.

The big story is on Hurricane Delta moving through the central Gulf of Mexico. As of 4pm Central Time, maximum sustained winds top out at 85, which is still within the Category 1 criteria. Over the next few days, Delta will strengthen into a Category 3 or possibly Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in western Louisiana. The forecast track will bring the powerful hurricane along a similar landfall route as Hurricane Laura did just a few weeks ago.

Closer to home, the big story continues to be the continued extreme drought, but a welcome change in temperatures. A strong trough will dig into the region, bringing much cooler air to the South Plains. Temperatures will return to average to start the week in the mid-to-upper 70s. Long term models still keep us dry, but we are hoping at some point to get some moisture back into the area.

