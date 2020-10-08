KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 53°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 91°.

Friday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 56°.

The big story is about Hurricane Delta which continues to move through the central Gulf of Mexico. As of 4pm Central Time, maximum sustained winds top out at 115, which is still within the Category 3 criteria. Over the next few days, Delta will continue to move toward western Louisiana, before making landfall this weekend. Unfortunately, the forecast track will bring the powerful hurricane along a similar landfall route as Hurricane Laura did just a few weeks ago.

Closer to home, the big story continues to be the continued extreme drought, but a welcome change in temperatures. A strong trough will dig into the region, bringing much cooler air to the South Plains. Temperatures will return to average to start the week in the mid-to-upper 70s. Long term models still keep us dry, and we will warm back into the mid-80s next week once again.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX