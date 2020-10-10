KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 59°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with an afternoon high of 97°. 

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 5.

We set a record high today by reaching 98 degrees at Preston Smith International, and we’re forecasting another record high tomorrow. The record tomorrow is 93 degrees, but with a high of 97, we’ll top that once again.

The long advertised cold front moves through Monday morning, bringing a much cooler air mass behind it. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s Monday, before quickly warming back into the mid-to-upper 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday. A second cold front sweeps through Thursday night, with a colder air mass that will hopefully stick around around a while. Unfortunately, however, we will stay dry through the entire forecast period.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

