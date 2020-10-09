KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 9th, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 56°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with an afternoon high of 98°. 

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 59°.

Hurricane Delta officially made landfall around 6:15pm CDT along Louisiana’s coast as a strong Category 2 hurricane. This storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland, but it will still contain quite a punch for the southeast.

Closer to home, the big story continues to be the continued extreme drought, but a welcome change in temperatures is on the horizon. A strong trough will dig into the region, bringing much cooler air to the South Plains. Temperatures will return to average to start the week in the mid-to-upper 70s. Long term models still keep us dry, and we will warm back into the mid-80s next week once again.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar