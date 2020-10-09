KAMC PM Weather Webcast October 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 56°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with an afternoon high of 98°.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 59°.

Hurricane Delta officially made landfall around 6:15pm CDT along Louisiana’s coast as a strong Category 2 hurricane. This storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland, but it will still contain quite a punch for the southeast.

Closer to home, the big story continues to be the continued extreme drought, but a welcome change in temperatures is on the horizon. A strong trough will dig into the region, bringing much cooler air to the South Plains. Temperatures will return to average to start the week in the mid-to-upper 70s. Long term models still keep us dry, and we will warm back into the mid-80s next week once again.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX