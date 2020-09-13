KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with smoky conditions and an overnight low of 59°. East wind between 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with continued smoky conditions and an afternoon high of 83°.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with an overnight low of 60°.

Unfortunately we are in a continued dry period across the South Plains this weekend and as we head into the work week. We’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky through Sunday, but you probably won’t notice it. A thin layer of smoke is likely to stick around from the wild fires out west for the next few days.

The smoke will help reflect some of the solar energy from the sun, so we are forecasting highs on the lower end of model outputs for the next few days. By Monday, the smoke begins to clear out, but rain chances will remain near zero thanks to a strong area of high pressure across most of the U.S..

Unfortunately, we are not seeing any significant chance of rain for the next seven to ten days. High pressure will dominate our region through the forecast period. Obviously this will not help our drought situation, and we could see a few locations move to severe or even exceptional drought.

We really could use a tropical system moving into the region, but that is off the table as long as the high pressure stears everything away from the Southwest U.S..

-Lance Blocker

