KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated early evening shower possible. Overnight low of 57°. East wind between 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with continued smoky conditions and an afternoon high of 83°.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with an overnight low of 60°.

A few light showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across the South Plains, but most of us will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon high temperatures are on their way to the mid-80s today.

A slow moving cold front will move through today, bringing a drop in temperatures for Monday. Afternoon highs will top out near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday, before a quick warmup Wednesday into the upper-80s.

Unfortunately, high pressure will continue to dominate our region over the next seven to ten days, and rain looks unlikely through the forecast period. The good news is we are expecting to stay within a few degrees of our normal temperatures for this time of year. That should help with the power bill, which needs some assistance after the hot summer we just went through!

Have a great start to your work week!

-Lance Blocker

