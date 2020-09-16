KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 58°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly clear and cooler with an afternoon high of 80°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 55°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

We reached the upper-80’s across the South Plains today, and were able to develop a few showers in our southeast counties. It wasn’t much rain, but something is better than nothing with the drought we are experiencing. Unfortunately, Lubbock remained dry with an afternoon high of 88.

A cold front moves through this evening, bringing a relatively cooler air mass to the region tomorrow. Highs will max out in the upper-70s and low-80s which will be the norm for the seven day forecast. Unfortunately, dry weather will also be in the norm too. With high pressure firmly built into the region, we do not see any significant chance of rain over the next 7-10 days.

Hope you get a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather this week!

-Lance Blocker

