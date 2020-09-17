KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 55°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly clear and cooler with an afternoon high of 80°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Friday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 54°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

A cold front moved through yesterday, ushering in a seasonably cool air mass over the South Plains. Yesterday’s high temperature was 87°, while we topped out at 81° at the KAMC Weatherlab. Unfortunately it was a dry front, with only a few locations lucky enough to see some light rain.

Smoke from the wildfires is returning this evening and will increase in density tomorrow afternoon. The smoke is very high up in the atmosphere, but it’ll give an overcast look to the sky tomorrow and help keep us from warming too much once again.

The smoke clears the region as we head into the weekend, and pleasant temperatures and weather is in the forecast for the week ahead.

Hope you have a great Thursday evening and Friday!

-Lance Blocker

