KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Other than the elevated smoke across the region, it’ll be most clear with an overnight low of 54°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly clear with less haze and an afternoon high of 80°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 53°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

It’s been another pleasant day across the South Plains, except for the constant haze above the region. The hazy look to the horizon is due to smoke from wildfires out west. We will see some improvement, however, as we expect a windshift to usher in some cleaner air by Monday.

That wind shift is expected as an area of high pressure slides farther east into our region. Unfortunately, that means the dry weather will continue for at least the next seven days.

Hope you have a great weekend!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX