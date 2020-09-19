KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 54°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly clear with some haze and an afternoon high of 83°. 

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. 

The haze has remained over the South Plains today, but the below average temperatures have as well. As of 4pm, temperatures were hovering around the 80° mark across the region. This has set up for a pleasant outdoor day.

Temperatures will be somewhat of a roller coaster this week, peaking as we head into the weekend into the upper-80s. The ridge of high pressure to our southweste will meander around the region, and be impacted by a few troughs traversing across the country. In all, this will fluctuate our temperatures by a few degrees each day, but we will remain dry.

A few models want to push some moisture into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Beta; however, we are not buying that at this time. I did not even play a “watch” to indicate it as a possibility quite yet. I would like to see additional run-to-run consistency with that possibility before making the leap into precipitation chances.

Hope you have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lance Blocker

