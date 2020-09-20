KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 49°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Monday: Mostly clear with some haze and an afternoon high of 83°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Elevated smoke continues to be the only weather-related story across the South Plains. That smoke has helped restrict our high temperatures to the low-80s, a few degrees below average. Haze will continue through Monday before the sun returns and our temperatures rebound into the mid-80s next week.

As we push toward the end of the week, high pressure will continue to dominate the region and our temperatures will move into the upper-80s. Finally, a cold front arrives to the region by Sunday; however, it will remain dry and we’ll only see a decrease in temperatures.

Unfortunately, we do not see any chance of rain over the next seven days and we will continue to see our drought deepen across the South Plains. At least our temperatures are still within reason, and we are not setting daily record-highs like we did in August.

Hope you have a great start to your week!

-Lance Blocker

