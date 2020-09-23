KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 57°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: After an overcast start to the day, skies will clear with an afternoon high of 90°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 60°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, before we see a significant shift in the upper air pattern next week ushering in cooler temps. For this week, however, expect afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90’s across the South Plains. This means temperatures will remain locked in 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year (normal high = 82°).

Timing is still the greatest unknown for a strong cold front to move through either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. We are confident it will bring much cooler high temperatures by the end of next week, with highs in the 50s possible for the Hub City. So we’ll go from 15 degrees above average to 20 degrees below average in about a week. That sounds about right for west Texas!

Hope you have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

