KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 57°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly clear with an afternoon high of 94°.

Friday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 62°.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, before we see a significant shift in the upper air pattern next week ushering in cooler temps. The South Plains will warm into the mid-90s beginning tomorrow (average high = 82°).

Timing is still the greatest unknown for a strong cold front to move through either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. We are confident it will bring much cooler high temperatures by the end of next week, with highs in the low-70s possible for the Hub City. So we’ll go from 15 degrees above average to 15 degrees below average in about a week. That sounds about right for west Texas!

Hope you have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

