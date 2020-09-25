KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 64°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 100°.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 67°.

Texas Tech has a HUGE game tomorrow, and unfortunately it’ll be a HOT one too. It’ll be around 96 degrees at kickoff, but late afternoon high temperatures will reach the century mark around 6pm. If we reach that forecasted high, and we think we will, we will move into second place for the highest number of 100 degree days in one calendar year in our history. The highest number of 100 degree days was set in 2011 at 49 days, and we are currently in third with 28. That is a record we assume not beat!

Not much change in our forecast this week from the previous update, except perhaps a few degrees cooler than expected on Monday. Except a lot of cold air rushing in behind the front Sunday into Monday, which will make it feel like Fall across the South Plains very quickly.

Unfortunately rain chances are still missing from the forecast, and at this point that is just going to remain the norm over the next couple weeks. We are hoping to see a pattern change that will bring in more rain chances, but it has not appeared quite yet.

Otherwise, hope you have a great evening and GO RED RAIDERS TOMORROW!

-Lance Blocker

