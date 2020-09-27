KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 59°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 90°. 

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 51°.

We set a new record high by reaching 100° at Preston Smith International Airport today. Thankfully, a cold front is on the way and set to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately this will be another “dry” cold front, be we will welcome a return to the Fall temperatures across the South Plains. The coldest air is expected to arrive late in the day Sunday, so we’ll set an early afternoon high of 90°. 

After a brief dip in the temperatures on Monday, we’ll rebound to near-normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. Longwave troughing will remain in place for the eastern half of the U.S. with a strong ridge set to our west. This will keep us in a dry and quiet pattern for at least the next week. After a brief dip in the temperatures on Monday, we’ll rebound to near-normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. 

Have a great rest of your evening!

-Lance Blocker

