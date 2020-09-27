KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. Winds N 10-25 mph, with gusts over 40 mph.

Monday: Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with an afternoon high of 70°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 45°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

A strong cold front is making its way through the Pandhandle of Texas this morning, and will make a pass through the South Plains early this afternoon. Expect windy conditions with a prefrontal high of 90°. The coldest air is lagging behind the front, so a sharp drop in temperatures will not occur until tonight.

Monday will feel like Fall, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s across the region. The weather this week is a roller coaster in temperatures, but pretty boring as it pertains to precipitation. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of the next cold front, before we return to near-normal temperatures through the end of the week. Unfortunately, we still do not have any strong signals of precipitation for the region within the next 7-10 days.

Hope you have a great start to your week!

-Lance Blocker

