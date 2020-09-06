KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: A few clouds overnight with an overnight low of 65°. Southeast wind, 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 92°.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 65°.

The next few days will remain quiet, but big changes are ahead in the forecast. Sunday will be similar to today, but a few less afternoon clouds. It’ll be mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 92°. Labor Day will be nearly 10° above average with a high of 97°, but that will not last very long.

Tuesday is where the forecast gets complicated. A strong cold front will be working south through the panhandle sometime during the day. The timing of this remains uncertain, but it appears it will move into our area in the early afternoon. This will help spark isolated showers and storms.

If the front arrives later in the day, we may see the risk of a severe thunderstorm or two in the area. Regardless of that, however, winds are likely to be an issue. Sustained winds of 20-30mph will be likely at times, with gusts over 45 mph. Be aware that winds to that level often push around furniture or other items, including garbage cans, so be aware for that possibility.

Tuesday night will simply be cold across the area, with winds continuing to gust into the 40 mph range and much cooler temperatures. The overnight low will be 44°! A few isolated showers will remain possible Wednesday with an afternoon high of 64°, but we begin to dry out Wednesday evening.

Thursday through Saturday will remain dry, and we will see our temperatures steadily return to the seasonal average by Saturday afternoon.

Hope you have a great Labor Day weekend!

-Lance Blocker

