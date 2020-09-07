KAMC PM Weather Webcast September 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few clouds to stay the day will give way to a mostly sunny sky with an afternoon high of 97°. South wind, 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant with an overnight low of 65°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and mild before showers and storms move in by 4pm. Early afternoon high of 83°.

I hope you have a chance to enjoy the beautiful Labor Day forecast today. After a few AM clouds, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky today with above average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. A few locations may even set record highs! Why are we excited about that? Because everything changes tomorrow!

Tuesday marks the arrival of the long advertised cold front to the South Plains. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of the front, but we are confident that it will bring a significant change to the forecast. For starters, the temperature drop will be noticeable. Our Tuesday high temperature is scheduled around noon and will top out in the low-80s. By 5pm, our temperature takes a steep drop and we’ll be in the low-50s across most of the South Plains.

Rain chances will continue into Wednesday along with the colder temperatures. By the time the rain ends on Thursday, many in the South Plains will see impressive rainfall totals. We are expecting 0.25-0.75”, with a few locations possibly over an inch.

Besides the rain and cooler temperatures, winds will be an issue both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind gusts may exceed 45 mph Tuesday, and 25 mph Wednesday in areas.

Hope you have a great Labor Day!

-Lance Blocker

