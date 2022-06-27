Today: A few thunderstorms moved across West Texas last night leaving us with a few sprinkles sticking around this morning. The afternoon high will rise to 84° with partly cloudy skies taking over.

Tonight: The chance for rain returns tonight and will last into tomorrow. The evening low will drop down to 65° making it our most mild night this week.

Tomorrow: Rain chances will be a bit more widespread by tomorrow afternoon with run of the mill thunderstorms on the way. The afternoon high will max our near 84°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 50’s and ranging into the upper 60’s. A chilly start to our morning is due to the rain that tried to move across West Texas overnight and will continue to bring us a few sprinkles this morning. The afternoon high will rise into the lower 80’s which is even cooler than yesterday.

Rain has moved across New Mexico for the last week and now the rain chances have started to spread into the South Plains. This is good news for us because rain chances will return tonight and last into our day tomorrow. These will be our classic run of the mill Summer thunderstorms but will have a bit of lightning associated with them.

The heat will come back into the forecast as we go into the end of the work week but today and tomorrow we will be about ten degrees cooler than what we are used to for this time of year. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the lower 80’s which will be a nice change to the triple digits that we have seen often through June.

Partly cloudy skies will last through the rest of our Monday with highs in the lower 80’s. The rain chances return to the forecast tonight but will be more widespread by tomorrow afternoon. It looks like we could have anywhere from just a drizzle of rain to a quarter inch of accumulation across the South Plains. The heat will return as we go into the end of the work week, but rain has the potential to return by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

