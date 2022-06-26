Tonight: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across West Texas starting in the evening and continuing into the early morning. 10% chance of rain with lows in the 60’s °.

Tomorrow: Expect clear skies for most of the day. 20% chance of showers late in the evening, concentrated in the western half of the South Plains. Highs in the mid 80’s.

Thunderstorms possible across the South Plains between 6pm and 1am. These Showers are not likely to be severe. Some areas might receive isolated showers of heavy rain. Winds Shifting to the northeast 10-15mph this evening.

Scattered showers likely for Monday afternoon for the western half of the South Plains. The system continues into Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, possibly producing areas of heavy rain and localized flooding. Remember to check local road conditions before heading out.

Have a safe week!

-Madison Hartin